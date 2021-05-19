Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.43

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $622.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

