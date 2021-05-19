Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading 8.7% Higher

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 144,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,751,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,299,000.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

