Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier Purchases 1,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 1,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $14,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $722.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,336,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

