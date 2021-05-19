Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) VP Sells $24,920.00 in Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) VP Justin D. Sheets sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $24,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,177 shares in the company, valued at $562,905.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 277,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.