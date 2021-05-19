NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Issues Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $6.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share.

NTES opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

