Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,968 shares of company stock valued at $14,325,829. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

