Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spark Networks updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,193. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

