GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
NYSE:GNT opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $5.78.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
