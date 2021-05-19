GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:GNT opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.