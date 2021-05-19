Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Issues Earnings Results

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $64.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.86.
About Vaccinex
