Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Issues Earnings Results

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $64.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.