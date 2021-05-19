Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 31st

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ HGLB opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07.

