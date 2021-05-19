SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Earnings Results

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SCYX stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $163.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.15.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCYNEXIS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
