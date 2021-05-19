SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Earnings Results

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $163.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCYNEXIS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis cut their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

