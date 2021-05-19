Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Down 7.9%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22. 29 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIM shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

