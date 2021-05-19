Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Down 7.9%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22. 29 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIM shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.