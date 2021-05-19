MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.94

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 1172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
The company has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MVB Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
MVB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVBF)
MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.
