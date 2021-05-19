MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.94

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 1172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MVB Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.