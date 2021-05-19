Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.