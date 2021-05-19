Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 27.8% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Strong has a market capitalization of $17.22 million and $709,202.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $124.57 or 0.00317511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00100640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00359502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00223927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.81 or 0.01342770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00041887 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

