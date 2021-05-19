Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

BNS opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

