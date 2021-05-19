Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Boosted by Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

ALPN stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $328.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $347,600. 76.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

