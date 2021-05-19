NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NLOK stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,338,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 928,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

