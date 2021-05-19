New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben Sells 1,694 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.