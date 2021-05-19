Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.56.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 686,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Leidos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

