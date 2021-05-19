Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

