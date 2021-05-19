Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 230.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $189.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.28. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $190.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

