Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,448,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,180,000 after buying an additional 347,771 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 239,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at $149,520,149.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock worth $15,369,298. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.