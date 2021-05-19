Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $393.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.74. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

