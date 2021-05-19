Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.