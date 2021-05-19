Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Position Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.