Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Amerant Bancorp traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMTB. Truist lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 148,333 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $867.13 million, a P/E ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

