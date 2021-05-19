Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $250.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.93. The stock has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

