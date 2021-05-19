Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 112 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

NYSE MMC opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average of $118.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

