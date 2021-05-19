Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medallia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,592,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,080,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medallia alerts:

MDLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

MDLA stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $44,812,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,099 shares of company stock worth $9,178,858 over the last quarter.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.