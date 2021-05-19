Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.48 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,796,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $47,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.