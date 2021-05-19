Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Sells $161,332.92 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 6,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $161,332.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,600.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Taylor Schreiber sold 11,077 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $290,771.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $388,664.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24.

STTK stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

