Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

CGNX stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

