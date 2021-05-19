Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

