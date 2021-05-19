Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.93% from the company’s current price.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.