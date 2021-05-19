Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

ROBT stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.