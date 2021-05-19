Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in H&R Block by 122.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

