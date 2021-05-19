Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Insider John Forrester Sells 21,525 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

