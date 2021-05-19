Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.36.

ALB opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 233.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

