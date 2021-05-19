Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Cascend Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.