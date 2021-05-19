Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,918 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 455,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 90,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 174,798 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 859.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $477,895,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $69.87 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

