Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.52% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $8,019,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MODV opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

