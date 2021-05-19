Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 48 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 141.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in DexCom were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,852 shares of company stock worth $14,011,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $330.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 136.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

