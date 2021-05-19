4,324 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,729,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.