Palladium Partners LLC Has $674,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management stock opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

