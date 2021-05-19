GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB opened at $165.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

