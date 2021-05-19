Research Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.02.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $102.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,531,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

