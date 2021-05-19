Piper Sandler Weighs in on Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

LPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

