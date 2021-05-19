The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Sells 10,690 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at $47,284,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $342.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

