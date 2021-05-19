The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Sells 10,690 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at $47,284,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.
Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $342.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
STKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
