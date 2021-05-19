Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.85.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$42.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$44.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

